People of Assam fed up with unfulfilled promises of BJP: Jitendra Singh

Senior Congress leader Jitendra Singh on Monday claimed that the people of Assam are fed up with the ''unfulfilled promises'' of the BJP-led state government. The people are ready to side with the grand old party as it has been able to raise the public's problems at all forums, the Congress general secretary claimed. Addressing a meeting at Sipajhar in Mangaldai district, Singh said, ''In Assam, the Congress party has been able to win the confidence of the people. The party has been persistently taking up the issues and problems of the people.'' ''The BJP had promised jobs, development, but nothing has happened in the last 7-8 years during which it has been in power here,'' the Congress in-charge of this North Eastern state said. As the people of Assam are fed up with the 'unfulfilled promises' of the government, they reposed their faith in the Congress. On the Congress's poor performance in the recently held polls in five states, Singh said, ''We are working on how to strengthen the party. There are some gaps still and we are working on it.'' The Congress fought alone and lost the assembly elections in Hindi heartland states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan - to the BJP recently. Singh is on a three-day trip to the state, during which he will attend a party meet at Bilasipara in Dhubri district on Tuesday and an office-bearers and legislative party meeting in Guwahati on on Wednesday, a party source said.

