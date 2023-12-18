"CM Pinarayi Vijayan adopting double standards on black flag protests": Kerala LoP Satheesan

The Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Legislative Assembly and Congress leader, VD Satheesan, on Monday targeted the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his stand on the Black Flag Protest. Satheesan said, "On one side, the CM is supporting the black flag protest by SFI (Students Federation of India) activists and on the other side, the CM considers the same black flag protest by Youth Congress workers as an attack."

Earlier, SFI (Students Federation of India), the student wing of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), staged a black-flag protest march to Calicut University, ahead of the governor's arrival on campus. Black banners and posters were put up outside Calicut University Guest House, where the governor was staying. Satheesan further accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of justifying the protest against the governor by the SFI.

"The chief minister's stand on the black flag protest is double standard. On one side, CM is supporting the black flag protest by SFI activists and on the other side, CM considers the same black flag protest by Youth Congress workers as an attack. Now he is justifying the protest against the governor by SFI and asking why he came out from his car," Satheesan said. Further, Satheesan alleged, "It is a Sangha Parivar Leader who's giving Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) person list to the governor for the universities and this Sangha Parivar leader was appointed to Raj Bhavan when CM and Governor were on good terms."

After facing a black-flag protest from members of the SFI, the student's wing of the ruling CPI (M), the governor claimed an attempt on his life. The protesters were, however, removed from the spot by the police on the instruction of the governor's office. (ANI)

