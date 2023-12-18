Left Menu

BJP bulldozing federal structure by blocking central funds to opposition-ruled states: Mamata

They are bulldozing the federal structure in every opposition state, and West Bengal is the biggest victim, Banerjee said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP-led union government of bulldozing federal structure by cutting central funds for states not ruled by the party, adding her home state is the ''biggest victim''.

Banerjee is in Delhi for a three-day visit during which she is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and discuss the issue of pending central funds for West Bengal. ''They have stopped all the money for Bengal. There is only one tax, GST tax. They are collecting the tax, state governments are not. They are bulldozing the federal structure in every opposition state, and West Bengal is the biggest victim,'' Banerjee said. ''Now for every scheme they are asking give the name of prime minister and the logo of BJP... If they would have asked us give the symbol of Indian government we had no problem. Or give the symbol of both, government of India and government of Bengal. They cannot impose that we have to give the BJP symbol. During the G20 we didn't say anything because that was an international program. But now we can't tolerate this,'' Banerjee said. ''It is constitutionally mandatory that those who have worked should be paid under MGNREGA. They sanctioned 11 lakh houses (under PMAY), we reviewed it, and that also they shut down. Now they have stopped health allocations, because they said we have to paint the health centres saffron. ''There is majority, so they can do whatever they want? After this they may arrest all of us. They want election without any opposition. They have arrested all important leaders from my state... What if when tomorrow they are not in power,'' she said. Asked if West Bengal government will go to the Supreme Court for the pending funds, she refused to comment. Banerjee has said that the Centre owed the state over Rs 1 lakh crore under various welfare schemes.

