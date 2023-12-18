Left Menu

Future of country lies in hands of students: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that the formation of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' or 'Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura' depends on students, who will lead the country in the future.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that the formation of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' or 'Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura' depends on students, who will lead the country in the future.CM Saha said this during the Freshers' Welcome Ceremony 2023, organised by second and third year students of Bir Bikram Memorial College, Agartala, at Rabindra Satabarsiki Bhavan Hall. "Students are the future of the country. The formation of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat or Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura depends on them. Therefore, in every educational institution, in addition to studies, it is necessary to teach students about values," Tripura CM said. He mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised the importance of knowledge, stating that those with knowledge will have the world in their hands.

"One of the places to acquire this knowledge is the educational institution. Since assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working on various plans to radically change the country's education system. A new national education policy has been formulated in the country under the guidance of the Prime Minister. The new National Education Policy has already been implemented in educational institutions in the state. Teachers should take on the responsibility of making students more aware of the various aspects of the new National Education Policy," he added. The Chief Minister urged students to not only focus on textbooks but also to explore the biographies of great individuals like Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Sri Aurobindo, and others."Every student should develop an interest in learning about these subjects. Students should always proceed with good thinking. Only then will it be possible to form Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura," he emphasized.

Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Director of Higher Education NC Sharma, and others were present during the program. (ANI)

