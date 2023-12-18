Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL82 PAR-LDALL SUSPENSION **** 78 oppn MPs suspended from Parliament in unprecedented action; Cong attacks with 'Oppn-less' Parliament jibe New Delhi: In an unprecedented move, 78 opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament on Monday, in the highest number of suspensions in a day, triggering a strong reaction from the Congress and other parties that accused the BJP government of trying to bulldoze key legislations in an ''Opposition-less'' Parliament. **** DEL89 UP-PM-2NDLD RALLY **** India will become third largest economy in my third innings, it's Modi's guarantee: PM Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday listed the "four castes" he wants to empower while repeating his "guarantee" to make the country the third largest economic superpower during his third innings in power. **** DEL85 OPPN-PAR-SUSPENSION-REAX **** 'Murder of democracy': Oppn slams govt over MPs' suspension, says it wants to pass bills without debate New Delhi: Terming the suspension of MPs as ''murder of democracy'', the opposition on Monday alleged that the government wants an ''opposition-less'' Parliament to ''bulldoze'' important legislations through without debate. **** DEL79 UP-PM-4THLD TEMPLE **** India declared freedom from slave mentality: Modi after inaugurating Swarved Mahamandir Varanasi: Inaugurating the world's largest meditation centre Swarved Mahamandir here on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country has declared freedom from the slave mentality and is taking pride in its heritage. **** CAL20 WB-2ND LD-IIT-CONVOCATION PRESIDENT **** Not a single Indian educational institution among world's top 50, need to think over it: President Kharagpur (WB): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday emphasised the necessity to reflect on the absence of any educational institution from India, a nation with the world's oldest knowledge tradition, among the top 50 in the world. **** DEL77 DL-AAP KEJRIWAL **** Excise policy case fake, bogus: AAP after ED summons Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party Monday dubbed the excise policy case fake and bogus after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on December 21 in a related money laundering case. **** DEL87 MAMATA-CENTRAL FUNDS **** BJP bulldozing federal structure by blocking central funds to opposition-ruled states: Mamata New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP-led union government of bulldozing federal structure by cutting central funds for states not ruled by the party, adding her home state is the ''biggest victim''. **** CAL17 WB- TMC- INDIA BLOC **** Ahead of INDIA meet, TMC urges Cong to shed 'Zamindari Culture,' proposes Mamata as face of bloc Kolkata: On the eve of the INDIA bloc's meeting in New Delhi, the Trinamool Congress, a major constituent of the alliance, urged the Congress to abandon its ''Zamindari culture'' and work towards presenting senior leaders like Mamata Banerjee as the face of the alliance. **** DEL86 DL-PAR SECURITY-LD PROBE **** Parliament security breach: Police ask Meta to share details of accused's accounts, deleted page New Delhi: Delhi Police has written to Meta to access social media accounts of the six accused arrested in the Parliament security breach case and details of the now-deleted Facebook page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club', where they met each other, according to sources. **** LEGAL LGD19 SC-PARLIAMENT SECURITY BREACH-PIL **** PIL in SC seeks court-monitored probe into Parliament security breach New Delhi: A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation under the supervision of a former apex court judge into the December 13 Parliament security breach. **** LGD14 SC-ROHINGYA-DETENTION ****SC dismisses Rohingya girl's plea against detention New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea by a 19-year-old Rohingya girl seeking release from alleged detention, noting that restriction on her movement cannot be termed as illegal confinement. **** LGD22 SC-CONVERSION **** Illegal conversion case: SC to hear on Dec 19 plea by accused against HC order for surrender New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Tuesday a plea by Rajendra Bihari Lal, Vice Chancellor of Uttar Pradesh's Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology, and Sciences (SHUATS) and six others challenging the Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash an FIR related to alleged religious conversion. **** FOREIGN FGN44: UK-INDIA-FTA ****India-UK FTA to begin 14th round of negotiations in January 2024 London: The ongoing free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and the UK will begin a new round of discussions in the New Year after the 13th round was completed last week, a joint outcome statement issued by the British government said on Monday.**** FGN33: PAK-BUGTI-PPP **** Pakistan's ex-interior minister Sarfraz Bugti joins Zardari's party Karachi: Pakistan's former caretaker interior minister Sarfraz Bugti, a senior leader from the restive Balochistan province, on Monday joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), just days after he resigned from office.****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)