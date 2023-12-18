"Somebody must bell the cat...": Mamata Banerjee on chances of an alliance with Congress in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that an alliance between the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress and the Left is "definitely possible" in the State, adding that she is "open to talk and discuss." "Somebody must bell the cat...I don't have any problem if they have genuine things. But in West Bengal, they have only two seats. I am open to talk and discuss," CM Banerjee said.

When asked whether she would put the condition in front of Congress to leave the alliance with Left before they have an alliance with TMC, she said that "it is there choice. I cannot make any comments about political parties. Notably, Mamata Banerjee, in 2011 assembly polls, dethroned the Left Front after 34 years over Singur and Nandigram issues.

Responding to the question of whether she will work with Left, Bengal CM asserted, "I don't have any problem. I can walk with anybody." The Bengal CM further said that she does not have any problems with anyone but has an ideological problem with the BJP.

"I do not have individual problems with anyone. I have an ideological problem with BJP," she added. Mamata arrived in Delhi last evening, where she is scheduled to attend the Tuesday meeting and hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20.

The fourth meeting of the Opposition's grand alliance is slated to take place tomorrow in New Delhi, in which seat-sharing discussion is likely to be a top agenda of various parties. Ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister said that INDIA bloc's meeting scheduled for tomorrow will be an opportunity to discuss the seat-sharing formula among the Opposition parties, with just months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"I think all will be together. There is an opportunity to discuss this seat-sharing) matter...Tomorrow is a great opportunity to discuss it in detail. The majority of political parties will agree to one-to-one seat sharing; maybe one or two may not agree...I don't have any motto or vendetta to not walk with anybody," West Bengal CM. Responding to the delay in seat sharing in INDIA alliance, West Bengal CM said that "it s not late. Better late than never."

Moreover, Banerjee said that the Prime Minister candidate of the opposition alliance - INDIA bloc will be decided after 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "After elections, everybody will decide," the Trinamool Congress leader told reporters here in the national capital, a day ahead of the bloc's scheduled meeting.

Queried by reporters on what should be the role of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the general elections, Mamata Banerjee said she cannot speak about alliance partners. "I cannot say anything about another political party," she noted.

However, she said she was ready for joint campaigning and she was willing to rally for any India bloc parties. Meanwhile, Banerjee also went to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's residence to meet him. The two leaders discussed several issues. (ANI)

