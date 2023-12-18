Left Menu

It is Rajasthan government's resolve to reach goal of developed India: CM Sharma

Through these camps, it will be ensured that people of the state are made aware and the benefits reach every eligible person, he added.The chief minister said the journey started under the able leadership of the prime minister will create new horizons of development, adding it will achieve the biggest dream of a developed nation.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-12-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 21:44 IST
It is Rajasthan government's resolve to reach goal of developed India: CM Sharma
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday said it is his government's resolve to reach the goal of a developed nation.

The chief minister, who launched the third phase of the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra (Urban) here, visited the camp and interacted with the beneficiaries. Sharma said the objective of the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra is to take the full benefits of the Central government schemes to the last mile.

Taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, it will be our endeavor that not even a single family is deprived of the benefits of the schemes, the chief minister said in a statement issued here.

This is also the responsibility of all of us, he added.

Addressing the inauguration programme of the urban camp of the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra organised at the Sanganer Stadium here, Sharma said that camps would be organised for every 25,000 population in 276 bodies of the state. Through these camps, it will be ensured that people of the state are made aware and the benefits reach every eligible person, he added.

The chief minister said the journey started under the able leadership of the prime minister will create new horizons of development, adding it will achieve the biggest dream of a developed nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

