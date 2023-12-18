Left Menu

Israel sees gradual transition to next phases of Gaza operations, defence chief

Israel will gradually transition to the next phase of operations in the Gaza war in which the local population may be able to return to the north of the coastal strip, the country's defence minister said on Monday.

"I can tell you that soon we will be able to distinguish between different areas in Gaza," Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said in a joint news conference with his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin in Tel Aviv.

Gallant said this would allow Israel to start working on bringing back local population "maybe sooner in the North" of Gaza than in the South.

