West Bengal: Congress appoints Binoy Tamang as general secretary, gives responsibility of Hills

The state Congress on Monday appointed Binoy Tamang as its general secretary, and gave him the responsibility of the partys organisation in the Darjeeling Hills.In a statement, the West Bengal Congress said that its president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has appointed Tamang as the general secretary in charge of Hills on an ad-hoc basis with immediate effect.Thanking the leadership, Tamang urged party workers to forget their differences and work unitedly to strengthen the organisation.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-12-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 22:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The state Congress on Monday appointed Binoy Tamang as its general secretary, and gave him the responsibility of the party's organisation in the Darjeeling Hills.

In a statement, the West Bengal Congress said that its president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has appointed Tamang as the general secretary in charge of Hills on an ad-hoc basis with immediate effect.

Thanking the leadership, Tamang urged party workers to forget their differences and work unitedly to strengthen the organisation. ''I am hopeful that the Congress will be revived in northern West Bengal and other parts of the state. I request all my Congress friends to forget their differences and disagreements, and unite to make the party stable and strong,'' he told PTI.

Tamang, who was previously with the ruling Trinamool Congress, joined the Congress last month.

