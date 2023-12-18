Political vendetta against us: AAP after ED summons Arvind Kejriwal
The AAP on Monday dubbed the Delhi excise policy case fake and bogus after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on December 21 in a related money laundering case.AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak told reporters that the partys lawyers are studying the notice since Kejriwal is scheduled to leave for a Vipassana meditation course on Tuesday.
- Country:
- India
The AAP on Monday dubbed the Delhi excise policy case fake and bogus after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on December 21 in a related money laundering case.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak told reporters that the party's lawyers are studying the notice since Kejriwal is scheduled to leave for a Vipassana meditation course on Tuesday. ''It is clear that anyone who questions Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arrested or suspended. They fear Arvind Kejriwal ji the most, his Delhi model the most,'' he said.
''If today Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain join the BJP, they will be given a clean chit like Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal,'' Pathak added.
Kejriwal is scheduled to go to an undisclosed location for a 10-day Vipassana meditation course from Tuesday. ''It is already in the public knowledge that the chief minister is going for Vipassana on December 19. This was planned almost a month ago. Our lawyers are studying the notice and we will see what has to be done,'' the AAP MP said. This is a completely ''fake'' and ''bogus'' case to target the AAP leadership, the party said in a statement later in the day.
''The BJP has not been able to produce a single evidence in court. It's just political vendetta to counter the growing popularity of the AAP across the country,'' Pathak asserted. Sisodia and Singh are in jail in connection with the excise policy case. Jain, who was arrested last year in connection with a separate money laundering case, is out on interim bail. Kejriwal was summoned for questioning on November 2. The chief minister did not appear before the central agency, claiming that its summons was ''illegal and politically motivated''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Once I got the wicket of Wade, belief came in that we can win the match: Arshdeep Singh
Chhattisgarh polls: Dy CM Singh Deo loses by 94 votes; 8 other ministers bite dust
PKL: Ajinkya Pawar puts on superb show as Tamil Thalaivas register win against Dabang Delhi
Search for elusive leopard on in Delhi's Neb Sarai
NCRB data shows spike in crime against women, Delhi registers highest number of cases among metros