Political vendetta against us: AAP after ED summons Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP on Monday dubbed the Delhi excise policy case fake and bogus after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on December 21 in a related money laundering case.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak told reporters that the party's lawyers are studying the notice since Kejriwal is scheduled to leave for a Vipassana meditation course on Tuesday. ''It is clear that anyone who questions Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arrested or suspended. They fear Arvind Kejriwal ji the most, his Delhi model the most,'' he said.

''If today Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain join the BJP, they will be given a clean chit like Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal,'' Pathak added.

Kejriwal is scheduled to go to an undisclosed location for a 10-day Vipassana meditation course from Tuesday. ''It is already in the public knowledge that the chief minister is going for Vipassana on December 19. This was planned almost a month ago. Our lawyers are studying the notice and we will see what has to be done,'' the AAP MP said. This is a completely ''fake'' and ''bogus'' case to target the AAP leadership, the party said in a statement later in the day.

''The BJP has not been able to produce a single evidence in court. It's just political vendetta to counter the growing popularity of the AAP across the country,'' Pathak asserted. Sisodia and Singh are in jail in connection with the excise policy case. Jain, who was arrested last year in connection with a separate money laundering case, is out on interim bail. Kejriwal was summoned for questioning on November 2. The chief minister did not appear before the central agency, claiming that its summons was ''illegal and politically motivated''.

