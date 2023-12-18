Haryana Assembly: Cong says it has given breach of privilege notice against Dushyant Chautala

Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said his party has given a breach of privilege notice to the Speaker against Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, claiming the JJP leader levelled false allegations against a Congress member.

The Assembly had on Friday witnessed heated exchanges between Chautala and Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal on the issue of arrest of a government school principal in Jind last month in a sexual harassment case.

Chautala had alleged in the House that the accused principal had faced similar allegations in 2005 and 2011 but had reached a ''compromise'' at the Jhajjar residence of Bhukkal in 2011, when she was Haryana's education minister in the Congress government, to stall the registration of an FIR. Bhukkal had refuted the allegations as baseless.

On Monday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar noted there was a lot of discussion over the issue on Friday and keeping in view the sentiments of the House, it was decided to get the matter be probed by a high court judge. But the proposal was opposed by the Congress leaders.

Hooda told reporters outside the Assembly that instead of taking appropriate action against the principal and getting the matter investigated by CBI, the BJP-JJP government ''is busy making unrestrained statements against woman MLA Geeta Bhukkal who raised the voice of the victimised girls''.

The deputy chief minister making ''wrong statements on the floor of the House is highly condemnable''. Congress has given a notice against Chautala regarding the alleged breach of privilege, he said.

On Monday, Chautala told the Assembly that he wanted to make an amendment to his statement and said the date he cited in 2011 was actually in 2012, while the rest of his allegations remain unchanged.

In response, Bhukkal said that she wanted to place a written statement. But Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said that it had already been decided by the House that the matter would be probed by a high court judge.

Hooda, however, alleged that false allegations had been made against Bhukkal.

He objected to the proposed move to request a probe into the allegations by a high court judge while insisting that the Speaker and the state government can conduct the inquiry.

''Assembly proceedings should not be subjected to high court scrutiny,'' the Congress leader said in the House.

''I am demanding that the House's dignity be maintained. It has never happened that a sitting High Court judge has been asked to inquire into the proceedings of the House,'' Hooda said.

The Speaker reiterated that the decision has been taken by the House. After the inquiry, the truth will come out, he said.

During the House proceedings on Monday evening, the matter was again brought up by Congress member B B Batra.

Chief Minister Khattar said a reference to the Constitution has been made by Batra.

''Tomorrow, we will take out some time in between or before the start of the session and hold a meeting of the BAC (Business Advisory Committee) of the House and whatever needs to be done on this issue (with reference to Congress member's suggestion) will be taken up,'' said the CM.

Congress' Batra referred to Article 105 of the Indian Constitution which refers to powers, privileges, etc., of the Houses of Parliament and the members and committees.

Reading out some of the provisions under this Article, Batra, said, ''No member shall be liable to any proceedings in any court in respect of anything said by him in the House or any committee thereof... .'' ''We have nothing against an inquiry, but the proceedings should not be subjected to court scrutiny. I suggest the government also seek an opinion of its LR ( Legal Remembrancer),'' said Batra.

Earlier in the day, Khattar said the Home Department is writing to the high court for a probe.

The way allegations and counter-allegations were levelled, an inquiry will make things clear, he said before it was decided that a meeting of the House BAC would be held in the matter.

Meanwhile, Hooda said the Congress is demanding a CBI investigation into the Jind case.

The accused principal was last month booked under various provisions of the law, including Sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

