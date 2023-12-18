Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates Egypt's Abdel Fattah el-Sissi for victory in presidential polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi for his victory in the presidential elections and said he looks forward to working with him to further deepen the India-Egypt strategic partnership.

Sissi won re-election to a third, six-year term in office, Egyptian election authorities announced on Monday.

In a post on X, Modi said, ''Warm congratulations, Excellency @AlsisiOfficial on your victory in the Presidential elections. Look forward to working with you to further deepen India-Egypt Strategic Partnership.'' Sissi recorded a landslide victory, securing 89.6 per cent of the vote, the country's National Election Authority said.

