PM Modi congratulates Egypt's Abdel Fattah el-Sissi for victory in presidential polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi for his victory in the presidential elections and said he looks forward to working with him to further deepen the India-Egypt strategic partnership.
Sissi won re-election to a third, six-year term in office, Egyptian election authorities announced on Monday.
In a post on X, Modi said, ''Warm congratulations, Excellency @AlsisiOfficial on your victory in the Presidential elections. Look forward to working with you to further deepen India-Egypt Strategic Partnership.'' Sissi recorded a landslide victory, securing 89.6 per cent of the vote, the country's National Election Authority said.
