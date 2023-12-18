Left Menu

Assam, Nagaland CMs meet Amit Shah; discuss issues of mutual interest

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House. Acknowledging the pivotal role played by Union Home Minister Shah for transforming the North East part of the country by ushering in peace and development, the two Chief Ministers discussed ways of resolving the inter-state boundary dispute and other issues of mutual interest concerning both the neighbouring states.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Chief Minister Sarma wrote, "Met Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji and Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio ji in New Delhi today." Nagaland Chief Minister Rio also tweeted, "Called on the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah ji, along with Himanta Biswa Sarma ji, the CM of Assam. Grateful to him for his personal concern and commitment towards peace and development in Nagaland and the entire Northeast region." (ANI)

