PM Modi promises to make India third largest economy of world in his third innings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday promised to make India the third-largest economy in the world in his third innings. Gifting projects worth more than Rs 19,000 crores to Varanasi and Purvanchal at a programe held at Barki Gram Sabha of Sewapuri block, the Prime Minister said that he felt the happiest when the world sang praises of Kashi, adding that "when Kashi develops, UP develops and when UP develops, the country develops."

The projects that were inaugurated or their foundation stones were laid, covered different areas namely, drinking water supply, critical care unit in trauma center, roads, electricity, Ganga ghat, railways, airport and solar energy. The Prime Minister also flagged off four trains including the second Vande Bharat train from Varanasi to New Delhi on the occasion. It is noteworthy that just before the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi had said that for him, farmers, women, youth and poor were the only castes and only with 100 percent welfare of these four castes, India would become a developed nation.

During his speech, the Prime Minister also communicated with the people several times in Bhojpuri. He described Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra as a mobile university for all those working in public life. Th ePrime Minister started his speech in Bhojpuri language saying that the people of Kashi broke all previous records in terms of footfall during this year's Dev Diwali though he was not present during the festival.

He said that no matter how much service he could render to Mahadev, he always felt that he could have done more. The Prime Minister emphasised that today the entire country, including Kashi, is committed to building a developed India.

"The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has reached thousands of villages and cities. The vehicle running in this yatra is being described by the countrymen as Modi's guaranteed vehicle. Now, it is our endeavour that no poor and eligible person is deprived of the benefits of government's welfare schemes", he remarked. He added "Earlier, the poor used to make rounds of the government, now the government itself is reaching out to the poor. The biggest thing that people have got from this is confidence. Those who have benefited from the schemes have got the confidence that their lives will get better. Those who have not got the benefits of the schemes so far, have the confidence that one day they will get it. The nation's belief that India will become a developed nation by 2047 has also got strengthened."

The Prime Minister said that he has also benefited a lot from participating in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. "Meeting confident children and women exposes you to the power that lies within the society. I have got the opportunity to see, understand and know many powerful mothers, children and youth. I have learnt so much during this two-day stay in Kashi that I consider myself to be blessed", he asserted.

The Prime Minister said that along with making living in Kashi easy, the government is also working equally hard to improve connectivity of the city with other places and increase the income of its residents as tourism in Kashi continues to expand, creating thousands of new employment opportunities. The Prime Minister asked the public in Bhojpuri, "Tell me once, whether the number of tourists has increased from Godaulia to Lanka." He also gave information about the Unified Tourist Pass System under Smart City project and the tourist website of Varanasi, which was launched today. He said in Bhojpuri itself, "People coming to Kashi from outside won't know the joy of having malai (cream) and chuda-matar (beaten rice with peas) in winter. The website will have information about all these as well as Godaulia's chaat, and Ramnagar's Lassi."

He further said that double engine government is continuously working to increase the income of Kashi. The Prime Minister also mentioned the dedicated freight corridor between Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction and New Bhaupur Junction, the 800 MW solar power park to be set up in Chitrakoot and other projects which will be inaugurated or, whose foundation stone will be laid.

On the importance of drone technology in agriculture, he said that drones are going to shape the future of India's agricultural system. "The government has launched NaMo Drone Didi. Under this campaign, women of self-help groups are being given training to operate drones Modi informed. While mentioning Banas Dairy Plant, he said that its construction is going on at a fast pace in Varanasi and will be completed in the next one-two months. Banas Dairy is investing Rs 500 crore in Kashi.

PM Modi said that the entire area of Purvanchal has been neglected for decades, but with the blessings of Mahadev, Modi is engaged in your service. He said that behind Modi's guarantee is the strength of my relatives of Kashi. You always stand with me and strengthen my resolutions.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, state government ministers Jaiveer Singh, Anil Rajbhar, Ravindra Jaiswal, Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu and other dignitaries and a large number of people of Kashi were present. The projects include the inauguration of New Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar-New Bhaupur Dedicated Freight Corridor Project built at a cost of around Rs 10,900 crore among other railway projects.

He flagged off Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train, Dohrighat-Mau MEMU train and a pair of Long Haul goods trains at the newly inaugurated Dedicated Freight Corridor. He also flagged off the 10,000th locomotive made by Banaras Locomotive Works. He inaugurated the green-field Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara road along with two ROBs at a cost of more than Rs 370 crores.

Other key projects being inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the strengthening and widening of 20 roads; Sangam Ghat road in Kaithi village and the construction of residential buildings in Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital, two 200 and 150-bed multi-storey barrack buildings in Police line and PAC Bhullanpur, smart bus shelters built at 9 locations and 132 KW substation built at Alaipur. He also launched the Unified Tourist Pass System under the Smart City Mission. (ANI)

