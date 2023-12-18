Cong launches crowdfunding campaign, seeks help of common people to build country

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched the party's crowdfunding campaign here as he urged people to join its fight against unemployment and rising costs. Kharge donated Rs 1,38,000 from his salary to launch the ''Donate for Desh'' campaign in the presence of Congress leaders and general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, and treasurer Ajay Maken. ''It is a very happy day that our party leaders have prepared an App. I feel this is the first time that the Congress is seeking the help of the common people to build the country,'' he told reporters after the launch.

At one point, he said the amount was equivalent to his one month's salary.

''Please log on to http://donateinc.in and provide your important contribution. This initiative is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic 'Tilak Swaraj Fund' in 1920-21. This is a nationwide movement to protect the values ​​of the Indian Constitution and preserve the 138-year-old glorious history of the Indian National Congress,'' the Congress chief said in a post on X.

Taking a swipe, the BJP said the Congress has not been able to save the domain names for its campaign ''Donate for Desh''.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, ''Irrespective of my political differences, I want to make a fervent appeal that everyone must #DonateForDesh. All my Congress friends, sources, moles, insiders who want to leave soon - Here is the correct link: http://donatefordesh.com.'' While the link shared by Poonawala redirects to a right-wing news website, another link shared by a BJP leader takes one to the party website.

On the campaign, Kharge also said that ''Donate for Desh'' is a commitment to upholding the rights of marginalised communities, bridging inequalities and being a strong opposition to the authoritarian government that favours a select few in capitalism.

As part of the campaign, the Congress will receive money from small donors, he said and added, ''If you keep working by depending on the rich, then tomorrow we would have to agree to their programmes and policies''.

Kharge said the Congress is already working for the interests of the poor, scheduled castes, backwards and ''they have helped us in the past too''.

''Through 'Donate for Desh', we will work to take the country forward by taking help from the general public. The Congress always got help from the general public. Mahatma Gandhi also got independence for the country with the help of people of the country,'' he said.

People will in one or two days voluntarily come forward and donate, Kharge said.

''We will collect donation from the common people and join them in this fight. We can assure people that there is only one party which is fighting for the poor,'' he said.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took to X in support of the campaign, saying, ''You and me together will create a better India - by providing complete justice to everyone in society, by providing equal opportunities and rights, by paving the way for a progressive future, join Congress in this vision of India. Go to https://donateinc.in.'' ''Contribute to this campaign, become equal partners in this struggle. #DonateForDesh,'' he said.

In a post on X, the Congress said, ''Beyond a campaign, it's a commitment to champion the rights of marginalised communities, bridge disparities, and stand as a formidable opposition against a government favouring the affluent''.

''Join us in the fight against unprecedented unemployment and rising costs. Stand with the Indian National Congress as it strides beyond its 138th year, stronger and more determined than ever. Be a changemaker, contribute,'' the party said.

Maken said anyone can contribute to the party by giving a donation of Rs 138, 1,380 or 1,38,000, marking the completion of 138 years of the Congress. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya, however, said, ''Please don't blame Shrieking Jane for the fiasco of Congress' 'Donate for Desh' fraud. She has to not only appear less intelligent than Rahul Gandhi but also prove it.'' ''Let alone domains, the Congress didn't even block SM accounts. Check out @donatefordesh, for instance. And they want to run the country,'' he said in a post on X.

''How sad Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu will be when he comes to know that due to his negligence, one month's salary of Kharge ji was deducted...,'' he said in another post The Income Tax department recently seized Rs 351 crore in cash from Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Private Limited owned by the family of Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, Congress' Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand ''Every penny given to Congress will go directly into Rahul Gandhi's pocket so that he can live a life of luxury in the country and abroad,'' Malviya also said.

