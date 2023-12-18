PM Modi wishes German Chancellor Scholz speedy recovery from Covid
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 22:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished a speedy recovery to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after he tested positive for Covid-19.
''My friend @Bundeskanzler, wishing you a speedy recovery from COVID-19. I pray for good health and well-being,'' Modi posted on X.
Earlier in the day, Scholz had said that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
