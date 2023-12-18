Bihar BJP meets in Delhi to discuss 2024 election strategy

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a meeting of the party's Bihar unit in the national capital on Monday. The meeting was called at the residence of Bihar BJP MP Vivek Thakur. In this meeting, all the MPs, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Party National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, MLC Sanjay Mayukh and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, were present. Other Bihar MPs were also present at the meeting.

According to sources, the high command discussed the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the meeting. Along with this, discussions were also held to ensure the victory of the BJP in Bihar. Last year, Nitish Kumar left the BJP and allied with the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Since then, there has been speculation that Bihar is full of challenges for the BJP and in this regard, a meeting of the BJP in Bihar was organised today.

The source added that the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and strengthening the BJP's hold in Bihar, further improving the performance of the BJP, etc., were also discussed in the meeting. Meanwhile, the fourth meeting of the Opposition's grand alliance is slated to take place tomorrow (December 19) in the national capital, during which seat-sharing discussions are likely to be on the agenda of various parties.

Taking to 'X', Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "The 4th meeting of the leaders of INDIA parties will be held on Tuesday, December 19th, 2023, in New Delhi at 3 p.m." Seat sharing for the Lok Sabha polls, which are just a few months away, is likely to be at the top of the agenda for the next INDIA bloc meeting and will be crucial for Congress, particularly as the party lost the Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, the Hindi heartland states. (ANI)

