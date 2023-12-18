"Maharashtra govt is serious of providing reservation to Maratha," MP of Eknath Shinde faction

After a meeting with Maharashtra MPs in the national capital regarding the Maratha reservation, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MP Dr Shrikant Shinde asserted that the Maharashtra government is serious about providing the reservation to the Marathas. "MPs from all parties are present here to discuss how the issue of the Maratha reservation can be resolved. We have received 54 lakh Kunbi records. The Maharashtra government is serious about this issue," Shrikant Shinde said.

Meanwhile, Maratha leader Sambhaji Chhatrapati said that they will write a letter to PM Narendra Modi regarding the Maratha reservation "About 30 MPs from all parties came and expressed their views. We will write a letter to PM Narendra Modi regarding the Maratha reservation. We hope that PM Modi will intervene in this," Chhatrapati said.

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MP Rahul Shewale asserted that the Maratha community should get justice and reservation. "All MPs from Maharashtra were called here to discuss the Maratha reservation. The Maratha community should get justice and reservations. We will discuss it in the meeting here. There should be no politics on this issue," Shewale said.

BJP leader Girish Mahajan met Jarange Patil and said that the government is very positive regarding the Maratha reservation. "I met Jarange Patil a day before yesterday... The government is very positive regarding the Maratha reservation... The CM and the Deputy CM have said multiple times but we want to give a permanent reservation... Earlier, the reservation was given... but nothing could happen in the Supreme Court... So now, even if it takes time, through a curative petition or the Backward Commission, we will give the reservation... The CM has promised about it," Patil said.

"If we get a little more time, then through the Supreme Court or the Backwad Commission, we will give the reservation," he added. Moreover, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray asked the government whether they will give reservations to Marathas without reducing the reservations of others.

"We have supported the issue of reservations, but now the government should tell us how it will give reservations to Marathas without reducing the reservations of others," Uddhav said. The meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted for Maratha reservation and facilities held the meeting.

Maharashtra is witnessing protests by the Maratha community led by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, founder of Shivba Sanghatana, who is seeking reservation in government jobs and education under the OBC category. Jarange-Patil withdrew his indefinite strike in the second phase on November 3 after setting the December 24 deadline for the government to take a decision on the Maratha reservation.

The Maratha community agitation gained momentum after Jarange sat on an indefinite hunger strike on October 25. The agitation has witnessed violence, suicides and the resignation of legislators in support of reservations.

The process of issuance of Kunbi certificates has already begun in Maharashtra. The Kunbi community is eligible for reservations in the OBC category. Earlier on Sunday quota activist Patil refused to give time to the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti dispensation after December 24 over Maratha reservations.

"We would not give even one hour after December 24, 2023, ensure reservation to Marathas by then. There will be more than 3 crore people in the next movement," he said. He further said that the direction of the next protest movement will be announced in the meeting to be held on December 23.

Jarange pointed out that the state government has not withdrawn cases against Marathas who participated in the protests for reservation. Earlier on Saturday, Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan and Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Sandeepan Bhumare met Jarange and sought an extension of the time frame after informing what the government has done so far.

Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) chairperson Justice (retd) Anand Nirgude submitted his resignation from the post to the state government earlier this month. Following this, the state government appointed Bombay High Court (Retired) Judge Sunil Shukre, who played a key role of mediator in persuading Jarange to end his hunger strike last month, as the chairperson of the commission, overlooking the Maratha quota. (ANI)

