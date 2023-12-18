"Democracy has been suspended...": Jairam Ramesh attacks centre over suspension of MPs from Parliament

Launching a scathing attack at the central government over the suspension of 92 MPs from the Parliament following a ruckus over the demand by the Opposition of a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah on Parliament security breach incident, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the democracy has been "suspended". Taking to 'X', Ramesh wrote, "Tanashahi ka Doosra Naam ModiShahi hai-- democracy has been suspended!"

"13 INDIA MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha on 14th December for demanding a statement from the Home Minister on the shocking security breach of December 13th. Today 33 more INDIA MPs, including a number of floor leaders, were suspended from the Lok Sabha for making the same perfectly legitimate demand," he added. A total of forty-seven Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) have been suspended for the remaining part of the winter session for "misconduct" and not obeying the directions of the Chair.

Earlier today, a total of Thirty-three opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan, TMC's Saugata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee and DMK's TR Baalu, A Raja and Dayanidhi Maran, were suspended from Lok Sabha for the remaining part of the winter session for "misconduct" and not obeying the directions of the Chair. The motion for the suspension of MPs was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. When the House reassembled at 3 pm after adjournments earlier, BJP MP Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, said that the members had been violating rules.

The House earlier suspended 13 members for displaying placards and violating the directions of the Chair. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha has also witnessed the suspension of TMC MP Derek O'Brien. Meanwhile, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has also criticized the centre over the suspension of MPs.

"With an Opposition-Less Parliament, the Modi Govt can now bulldoze important pending legislations, crush any dissent, without any debate," Kharge wrote in a post on 'X'. "First, intruders attacked Parliament. Then Modi Govt attacking Parliament & Democracy All Democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an autocratic Modi Govt by suspending 47 MPs. We have two simple and genuine demands - 1. The Union Home Minister should make a statement in both Houses of Parliament on the inexcusable breach in the Parliament security. 2. A detailed discussion should be held on the same", he added.

Opposition members have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over the breach of Parliament's security on December 13. The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Outside it, in another incident, two protestors -- Neelam (42) and Amol (25) -- protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. However, all four were sent to seven-day custody of Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)