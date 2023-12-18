Left Menu

V-P Dhankhar's witty responses during interaction with Khap leaders in Haryana

One vice president is meeting another vice president, leaving everyone present there in splits.When Dhankhar met Bhaleram Narwal, who introduced himself as the head of the Narwal Khap, he asked him, what is your height In his reply, Bhaleram said, six feet two inches. Then Dhankhar replied back that his height is also six feet.Another Khap leader Balbir Singh Chahal, who was from Jind district, told Dhankhar that he hailed from village Baroda.Then Dhankhar pointed towards his wife Sudesh Dhankhar and said, Inka gotra hai Baroda. Another Khap leader Dalveer Narwar of Narwar Khap said that he was from Gohana.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-12-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 23:38 IST
V-P Dhankhar's witty responses during interaction with Khap leaders in Haryana
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar came out with some witty responses in Haryanvi when he shared some light moments with leaders of Khap panchayats during his visit to Haryana.

Dhankhar was in Haryana on Sunday to attend the International Gita Festival in Kurukshetra.

The vice president along with his wife landed at the Ambala airbase on Sunday.

In Ambala, he met various Khap leaders in the presence of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, who is also MLA from Ambala Cantt.

A video of the meeting was shared by the office of the vice president on X.

When Jhajjaram Chahal introduced himself as vice president of the Chahal Khap of Haryana, Dhankhar interrupted him, saying, ''stop. One vice president is meeting another vice president,'' leaving everyone present there in splits.

When Dhankhar met Bhaleram Narwal, who introduced himself as the head of the Narwal Khap, he asked him, ''what is your height?'' In his reply, Bhaleram said, ''six feet two inches.'' Then Dhankhar replied back that his height is also six feet.

Another Khap leader Balbir Singh Chahal, who was from Jind district, told Dhankhar that he hailed from village Baroda.

Then Dhankhar pointed towards his wife Sudesh Dhankhar and said, ''Inka gotra hai Baroda.'' Another Khap leader Dalveer Narwar of Narwar Khap said that he was from Gohana. Then the V-P praised Gohana's jalebi and said that he himself had tasted it.

Referring to his Hisar visit in the past, the vice president said an elderly woman told him that she wanted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him how he made a Jat's son the vice president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023