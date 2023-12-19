Left Menu

Trump aide's 2020 election case to remain in Georgia court -US appeals court

A U.S. appeals court on Monday rejected an effort by Donald Trump's former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to move his Georgia 2020 election interference case to federal court, upholding a prior court ruling. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled that Meadows was not entitled to move the case because Meadows is no longer a federal officer and the charges relate to conduct that was not part of his official responsibilities.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2023 03:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 03:10 IST
Trump aide's 2020 election case to remain in Georgia court -US appeals court

A U.S. appeals court on Monday rejected an effort by Donald Trump's former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to move his Georgia 2020 election interference case to federal court, upholding a prior court ruling.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled that Meadows was not entitled to move the case because Meadows is no longer a federal officer and the charges relate to conduct that was not part of his official responsibilities. Meadows was indicted in Georgia state court as part of a sweeping racketeering case accusing the Republican former U.S. president and several of his allies of attempting to reverse Trump's defeat in the state. Meadows has pleaded not guilty.

Meadows, who served as Trump's final White House chief of staff, argued that he was entitled to be tried in federal court under a U.S. law that allows federal officials to move cases that relate to their official duties. A federal judge rejected that argument

in September, prompting Meadows to appeal. A lawyer for Meadows did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is prosecuting the case, also did not respond.

Meadows can appeal the issue to the U.S. Supreme Court. Meadows could have faced a friendlier jury pool in federal court, which draws from a larger and more politically diverse area than Fulton County, Georgia, the Democratic stronghold where the case was filed.

Moving to federal court also would have let Meadows argue that he is immune from state prosecution because he was carrying out his duties as a federal official. Meadows is accused of arranging calls and meetings in which prosecutors have said Trump pressured election officials to change the vote count in his favor, including a call in which the then-president urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to deliver him the state, which Biden won.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023