Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban

Lawyers at Planned Parenthood and other groups said Monday that they had dropped a class action lawsuit challenging Kentucky's near-total abortion ban, after the named plaintiff lost standing to bring the case because she was no longer pregnant. Lawyers at Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said they had filed a notice in Kentucky state court on Sunday ending the case. They had announced last week that their client, Jane Doe, learned her embryo did not have cardiac activity days after the lawsuit was filed.

Trump's million dollar expert 'lost all credibility,' judge in NY civil fraud trial says

An expert witness paid nearly $1 million by Donald Trump to testify at his New York civil fraud trial "lost all credibility" by "doggedly" justifying the former U.S. president's business records, the judge overseeing the case said on Monday. Eli Bartov, a New York University accounting professor, testified on Dec. 7 that he did not see any evidence of fraud in Trump's family real estate company's financial statements, which New York state's attorney general alleges overstated property values in order to win favorable loan and insurance terms.

Trump would install loyalists to reshape U.S. foreign policy. Diplomats gird for "doomsday"

Donald Trump in a second term would likely install loyalists in key positions in the Pentagon, State Department and CIA whose primary allegiance would be to him, allowing him more freedom than in his first presidency to enact isolationist policies and whims, nearly 20 current and former aides and diplomats said. The result would enable Trump to make sweeping changes to the U.S. stance on issues ranging from the Ukraine war to trade with China, as well as to the federal institutions that implement - and sometimes constrain - foreign policy, the aides and diplomats said.

US House Democrats press Justice Thomas to recuse from Trump cases

House Democrats are calling on Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from the U.S. Supreme Court's handling of Donald Trump's bid for immunity in the federal case accusing the former Republican president of seeking to overturn his 2020 election loss. In a Dec. 15 letter to the justice, the group of Democrats cited involvement by Thomas' wife, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, in alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the top court's recent ethics code of conduct.

Actor Jonathan Majors convicted of assault, dropped from Marvel films

Actor Jonathan Majors, a rising Hollywood star who had been set to play the leading role in an upcoming Marvel superhero film, was found guilty by a New York jury on Monday on charges he attacked his ex-girlfriend in the back of a car. Shortly after the verdict, a spokesperson for Walt Disney- owned Marvel said the studio had dropped the actor from future projects. Majors portrayed a villain known as Kang the Conqueror in this year's "Ant-Man" movie and was scheduled to play the lead role in 2026 release "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty."

Trump aide's 2020 election case to remain in Georgia court -US appeals court

A U.S. appeals court on Monday rejected an effort by Donald Trump's former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to move his Georgia 2020 election interference case to federal court, upholding a prior court ruling. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled that Meadows was not entitled to move the case because Meadows is no longer a federal officer and the charges relate to conduct that was not part of his official responsibilities.

Lawmakers want Biden to reject export licenses for Chinese drone maker DJI

A group of 15 Republican lawmakers Monday asked the Pentagon to block export licenses for U.S. components for Chinese-drone manufacturer DJI, citing national security concerns. The Commerce Department in December 2020 added DJI, the world's largest drone maker, to the government's export control list, accusing it of complicity in reports of oppression of China's Uyghur minority and aiding the Chinese military.

US finds no evidence of foreign interference in 2022 midterm elections

A U.S. government report on Monday found that hackers linked to Russia and China targeted some election systems during the 2022 midterms, but found no evidence that foreign governments compromised the vote. The U.S. Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security issued a public report concluding that no foreign government or agent undermined the security or integrity of election systems.

Texas to arrest migrants crossing border illegally under new state law

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday signed a law allowing state law enforcement to arrest people suspected of crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, giving local officers powers long delegated to the U.S. government in a move likely to trigger legal challenges. The law, known as SB 4, will take effect in March and create a new state crime for illegal entry or re-entry into Texas, with penalties ranging from 180 days in jail to 20 years in prison. Texas magistrate judges will be required to order migrants to return to Mexico, with up to 20-year sentences for those who refuse to comply.

Hunter Biden to make his initial court appearance on tax charges on Jan. 11

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, will make his initial court appearance on tax charges on January 11 in Los Angeles, court documents showed on Monday. Hunter Biden will be arraigned during the court appearance on three felony and six misdemeanor tax offenses handed down in an indictment filed earlier this month in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles

