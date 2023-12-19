Tokyo prosecutors raid offices of ruling LDP factions over funds scandal

Tokyo prosecutors on Tuesday raided the offices of two powerful political factions within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in connection with a fundraising scandal, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The scandal has eroded public support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's embattled government, forcing him to replace key cabinet ministers last week as he tried to limit the fallout.

