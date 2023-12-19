Left Menu

Judge criticises Trump's expert witness as he again refuses to toss fraud lawsuit

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 19-12-2023 07:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 07:50 IST
Judge criticises Trump's expert witness as he again refuses to toss fraud lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump has lost his latest bid to end the business fraud lawsuit he faces in New York as he campaigns to reclaim the White House.

Judge Arthur Engoron issued a written ruling on Monday denying the Republican's latest request for a verdict in his favour in a lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

And in doing so, the judge dismissed the credibility of one of Trump's expert witnesses at the trial, a professor who testified that he saw no fraud in the former president's financial statements.

The trial is centred on allegations Trump and other company officials exaggerated his wealth and inflated the value of his assets to secure loans and close business deals.

In the three-page ruling, Engoron wrote that the "most glaring" flaw of Trump's argument was to assume that the testimony provided by Eli Bartov, an accounting professor at New York University, and other expert witnesses would be accepted by the court as "true and accurate".

"Bartov is a tenured professor, but the only thing his testimony proves is that for a million or so dollars, some experts will say whatever you want them to say," Engoron wrote.

Bartov, who was paid nearly USD 900,000 for his work on the trial, said in an email that the judge had mischaracterised his testimony.

Trump took to his defence, calling Engoron's comments about Bartov a "great insult to a man of impeccable character and qualifications" as he excoriated the judge's decision.

"Judge Engoron challenges the highly respected Expert Witness for receiving fees, which is standard and accepted practice for Expert Witnesses," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

During testimony earlier this month, Bartov disputed the attorney general's claims that Trump's financial statements were filled with fraudulently inflated values for such signature assets as his Trump Tower penthouse and his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Bartov said there was "no evidence whatsoever of any accounting fraud''.

But Engoron, in his ruling on Monday, noted that he had already ruled that there were "numerous obvious errors" in Trump's financial statements.

"By doggedly attempting to justify every misstatement, Professor Bartov lost all credibility," the judge wrote.

In an email to The Associated Press, Bartov said he never "remotely implied" at the trial that Trump's financial statements were "accurate in every respect", only that the errors were inadvertent and there was "no evidence of concealment or forgery".

Bartov also argued that he billed Trump at his standard rate.

Closing arguments are scheduled for January 11 in Manhattan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023