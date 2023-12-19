TN: Annamalai urges women, youth to bring about political change at "En Mann, En Makkal" padayatra

BJP State President Annamalai held an "En Mann, En Makkal" Padayatra in Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu, urging all mothers, women, and youth to work together for political change. Annamalai said, "All mothers, women and youth should work together to bring about political change in Tamil Nadu. Agriculture is dying, women's livelihoods are in question and the next generation of youth is without job opportunities in Tamil Nadu.

"En Mann En Makkal" Padayatra was held in the Vikravandi area of Vilupuram District, Tamil Nadu. Large numbers of BJP State District Union executives, cadres and the public were seen in the pada yatra.

Annamalai criticised the DMK party for imposing Hindi but emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is implementing Tamil and Thirukkural across India. "DMK party members accuse the BJP of imposing Hindi but our Prime Minister is imposing Tamil and Thirukkural across India," he said.

PM has launched the translated book "Thirukkural" in 16 languages and recently at Kasi Tamil Sangam program, said Annamalai. Annamalai also highlighted the looting of funds by Tamil Nadu ministers, particularly in Villupuram, where two ministers have been killed due to illicit liquor drinking.

"Our Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has allotted 25 thousand crore rupees for public welfare in the last nine years in Tamil Nadu. But the ministers of Tamil Nadu have looted the funds, especially in this Villupuram district, where there are two ministers whose deaths from illicit liquor drinking have increased due to TN Minorities Minister Thiru Gingee KS Masthan and TN Higher Education Minister Dr K Ponmudy," Tamil Nadu BJP Chief added. (ANI)

