After uproar and suspensions amid security breach ruckus, expect another stormy session as Parliament reconvenes today

After unprecedented and uproarious scenes on Monday in Parliament over the December 13 security breach, eventually resulting in the suspension of 78 MPs, the largest single-day purge in Indian parliamentary history combined with the 13 members removed earlier, both the Houses are likely to be in for another stormy session as they reconvene on 12th day of the ongoing Winter Session on Tuesday. According to sources, a final decision will be taken during the meeting of the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc, which is scheduled to be held at 10 am in the chamber of the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

A total of 78 MPs -- 33 from Lok Sabha and 45 from Rajya Sabha -- were suspended on Monday, following a ruckus over the demand by the Opposition for a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach incident, taking the total number of lawmakers suspended for the remainder of the ongoing Winter Session to 92. While 34 opposition Rajya Sabha MPs, including Congress' Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala were suspended for the remainder of the 'Winter Session', the "misconduct" of 11 others was also referred to the Privileges Committee, which has been asked to give its report in three months.

The members will remain suspended till a report is submitted by the panel. The reason for the suspension of opposition MPs for the rest of the Winter Session was cited to be 'misconduct' and failure to adhere to the directions of the Chair.

According to sources, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance MPs, who were not suspended, are likely to 'boycott' their respective Houses. However, the Centre is likely to push ahead with its legislative agenda in the ongoing 'Winter Session' as both Houses reconvene for business on Tuesday.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to move the Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 for its consideration in Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to further amend the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. According to the Lok Sabha's scheduled List of Business, Sitharaman is to move the Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023, for its consideration.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri is scheduled to move the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Following the suspensions on Monday, opposition MPs lashed out at the BJP-led Centre, terming it 'autocratic'.

Kharge said "democratic norms are being thrown into the dustbin by an autocratic Modi government by suspending 47 MPs". "With an Opposition-Less Parliament, the Modi government can now bulldoze important pending legislations, crush any dissent, without any debate," the Congress national president posted on X.

He added that the Opposition's demands include a statement from Shah on the security breach and a discussion in both Houses. (ANI)

