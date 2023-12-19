27 queries by suspended MPs deleted from Lok Sabha question list

As many as 27 questions posed by suspended opposition members of Lok Sabha were deleted from the list of queries to be asked on Tuesday.

Similarly, the names of several suspended MPs were removed from groups of members asking the same question to various ministers.

The name of Hanuman Beniwal, who resigned from Lok Sabha after being elected as a member of the Rajasthan assembly, was also deleted.

While two-starred questions asked by Aparupa Poddar of the Trinamool Congress and Ramya Haridas of the Congress were deleted, 25 unstarred questions were also deleted from the list.

Ministers give oral replies to starred questions and written replies to unstarred questions.

As many as 46 opposition members of the Lok Sabha have been suspended for displaying placards and raising slogans, demanding a reply from the home minister over the December 13 Parliament security breach matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)