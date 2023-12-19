Left Menu

Inappropriate behaviour led to MPs' suspension: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

The inappropriate behaviour of some opposition MPs led to their suspension from Parliament and the country would not benefit from their negative politics, Union minister Bhupender Yadav said Tuesday.Yadav urged the suspended members to reflect upon their actions.In an unprecedented move, 78 opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament on Monday, the highest number of suspensions in a single day, drawing sharp criticism from the Congress and other parties that accused the BJP government of trying to bulldoze key legislations in an Opposition-less Parliament.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 13:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 13:34 IST
Inappropriate behaviour led to MPs' suspension: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

The ''inappropriate behaviour'' of some opposition MPs led to their suspension from Parliament and the country would not benefit from their ''negative politics'', Union minister Bhupender Yadav said Tuesday.

Yadav urged the suspended members to reflect upon their actions.

In an unprecedented move, 78 opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament on Monday, the highest number of suspensions in a single day, drawing sharp criticism from the Congress and other parties that accused the BJP government of trying to bulldoze key legislations in an ''Opposition-less'' Parliament. An additional 49 Lok Sabha members were suspended on Tuesday for disrupting House proceedings. INDIA bloc MPs have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament on December 13.

''Their inappropriate behaviour led to their suspension. The new Parliament calls for new traditions and a clean way (of functioning). We aim to address questions from all members and seek everyone's support in the journey towards a developed India,'' Yadav said in response to a question during a press conference.

Responding to another query, he added, ''India is not going to benefit from such negative politics.'' ''Having been part of the Rajya Sabha for 12 years, we have witnessed similar unruly scenes in the past. Members would climb atop tables and tear books. Should one expect such behaviour from MPs?'' Yadav posed.

The action taken on Tuesday has brought the total number of suspended opposition MPs from both houses to 141 since last Thursday. AAP member Sanjay Singh has been suspended as a Rajya Sabha member since July 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023