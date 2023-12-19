Left Menu

BJP, Congress announce candidates for Assam's North Cachar Autonomous Council polls

The polling in 28 constituencies of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council in Assam will be held on January 8, repolling if any on January 10. The counting of the votes will be held on January 12.

Both the BJP and the Congress have announced their respective lists of candidates for the upcoming North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council elections. BJP is ruling the council, whose jurisdiction falls under the Dima Hasao district of Assam.

Both -- ruling party BJP and the only Opposition party Congress -- on Tuesday announced the candidates list for 28 council constituencies. The polling in 28 constituencies of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council in Assam will be held on January 8, repolling if any on January 10. The counting of the votes will be held on January 12.

According to Assam State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar, the last date for filing nominations has been fixed on December 21 and scrutiny of applications will be done on December 22. "There are about 141,124 voters and 280 polling stations. Out of the total polling stations, 100 polling stations are sensitive and 27 are very sensitive. We have made some extra arrangements for sensitive polling stations where one *micro observer* will be deployed in each sensitive polling station, CCTV cameras will be in the polling stations also," Alok Kumar said.

According to the State Election Commission, of the total voters, 70,485 are male and 70,639 female. The Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution provides for the administration of tribal areas in some of the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram.

The objectives of the Sixth Schedule are to protect tribal land and resources, provide for the autonomous local administration of tribal areas, and protect the rights of the tribal population. (ANI)

