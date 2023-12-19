Left Menu

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar comes under attack by anti-Israel protesters

Your silence is abhorrent, and we will not let you sleep one protester shouted.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-12-2023 15:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 14:40 IST
Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar comes under attack by anti-Israel protesters
Shri Thanedar Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar was targeted by a group of anti-Israel protesters over the weekend blowing car horns and screaming for his ''silence'' on the deaths of Palestinians in Gaza and his stand on the Israel-Hamas war.

Thanedar, 68, has taken a staunchly supportive approach to Israel following the horrific attack by Hamas militants on October 7.

''This is my home at 3 AM,'' Thanedar wrote in a post on X on Monday, including a video that showed cars lined in the street outside his home, an individual waving a cloth-like material, and others screaming through megaphones.

''You are complicit in the bombing of Gaza… Your silence is violence. Your silence is abhorrent, and we will not let you sleep!'' one protester shouted. ''There will be a price to pay,'' the protester added before becoming largely inaudible.

Thanedar has expressed his strong support for Israel on his campaign website, including vowing to ''defend Israel’s right to exist and to thrive.'' ''In this time of great international uncertainty, it is now more important than ever before to reaffirm as a people, and as a nation, our unequivocal support for the state of Israel, the lone Democracy in the Middle East and one of our closest, and strongest, allies across the globe,'' the Democratic Party lawmaker from Michigan wrote.

He has also described Hamas as a barbaric terrorist organisation and there is a need to eliminate the terror outfit.

Thanedar recently formed the Congressional Caucus for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains.

A Maharashtrian, Thanedar grew up in Belgaum in Karnataka. He came to the US in hopes of becoming a successful businessman and now wants to serve the community he lives with.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023