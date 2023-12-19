Left Menu

Cong forms party committee on forging alliances for 2024 polls

The Congress on Tuesday formed a five-member committee to hold discussions on forging alliances with other parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, with senior party leader Mukul Wasnik as its convener.Other members of the National Alliance Committee are former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 15:11 IST
Cong forms party committee on forging alliances for 2024 polls
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday formed a five-member committee to hold discussions on forging alliances with other parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, with senior party leader Mukul Wasnik as its convener.

Other members of the National Alliance Committee are former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. Former union minister Salman Khurshid and senior leader Mohan Prakash are also members. ''In the run-up to the general election 2024, the Congress president has constituted a National Alliance Committee with immediate effect,'' the party said in a statement.

Sources said the panel will look into all aspects of forming alliances with other parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023