Telangana CM Revanth Reddy leaves for Delhi
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-12-2023 15:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 15:11 IST
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday left for the national capital, where he is expected to meet the Congress top brass, party sources said.
Reddy will convey the party senior leadership on the resolutions passed by the Political Affairs Committee of the state units.
The CM will be back by tonight.
Telangana Congress in its first PAC meeting on Monday passed a resolution requesting the AICC former president Sonia Gandhi to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the state.
