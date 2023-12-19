Opposition INDIA bloc meeting begins deliberations in Delhi

A crucial meeting of the Opposition INDIA bloc began in the national capital on Tuesday where top leaders would discuss their plans going forward for taking on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The opposition leaders are set to deliberate on a blueprint for a joint campaign, seat-sharing arrangement and redrawing their strategy after the setback in the recent assembly polls.

Evolving a ''core positive agenda'' will also be among the main challenges before the INDIA bloc.

According to a senior Congress leader, the constituents of the opposition alliance intend to move forward with the theme ''Main Nahin, Hum (We, Not Me)'' at the meeting.

The meeting began at the Ashoka Hotel here with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in attendance.

