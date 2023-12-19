Left Menu

Rahul donates to Congress' crowdfunding campaign, urges professionals to contribute most

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday donated to the partys crowdfunding campaign, saying it was his contribution for a harmonious and progressive India.I urge you all to donate and become a part of the movement to save the soul of India. httpdonateinc.in, Gandhi said in a post on X.He also shared a video showing him contributing to the Donate for Desh campaign.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 16:07 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 15:58 IST
Rahul donates to Congress' crowdfunding campaign, urges professionals to contribute most
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday donated to the party's crowdfunding campaign, saying it was his contribution for a ''harmonious and progressive'' India.

''I urge you all to donate and become a part of the movement to save the soul of India. http://donateinc.in,'' Gandhi said in a post on X.

He also shared a video showing him contributing to the ''Donate for Desh'' campaign. Gandhi, while not disclosing the amount, asked party treasurer Ajay Maken as to how much money would be raised for the Congress party.

Maken said the party has not set any specific target yet, but it will be more than expected.

Asked which organisation is contributing the most funds, Maken told Gandhi that they have calculated the funds collected state-wise but not organisation-wise.

''Youth Congress and NSUI should also do the same and so should Mahila Congress. Professional Congress should be number one (in contribution),'' Gandhi said.

Maken told Gandhi that Maharashtra has made the highest contribution so far, followed by Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress launched its ''Donate for Desh'' crowdfunding campaign on Monday, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge making his first contribution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023