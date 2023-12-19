Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 4 pm amid Opposition protest
The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday witnessed four adjournments, the latest being of more than half an hour till 4 pm, as opposition members created an uproar in the House over the Parliament security breach issue.
As soon as the House resumed at 3 pm, the chairman asked to move the Supplementary Demands for Grants for consideration and passage.
Opposition members continued raising slogans as Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary moved the bill.
Later, the Rajya Sabha returned the bill to the Lok Sabha amid the din.
As members refused to relent, the chairman adjourned the House for about over half an hour till 4 pm.
Earlier in the day, the House witnessed three adjournments.
