Maharashtra may be deprived of Rs 8,000 cr due to Central tweak in local bodies rules: Prithviraj

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2023 16:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 16:24 IST
Maharashtra may lose Rs 8,000 crore it is expected to get for rural local bodies due to the Centre tweaking the eligibility rules, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan told the legislative assembly on Tuesday. He demanded the Shiv Sena-BJP government speak with the Centre to get the funds which would benefit rural development.

''Maharashtra is expected to get Rs 8,000 crore for local governing bodies in rural areas. However, the Union government has changed rules under which funds can be released only to those areas where local governing bodies are functional,'' the former chief minister said after moving an adjournment motion. He said hardly any local governing body has been functional in the state in the last two years, and most of them are under the administrator. ''In this situation, it is likely that Maharashtra may lose Rs 8,000 crore because of the Central government's decision (regarding local bodies),'' Chavan said.

The adjournment motion was rejected by Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

