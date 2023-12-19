Cong MLA Vinay Kumar elected Himachal assembly deputy speaker

Former Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) and three-time MLA Vinay Kumar was on Tuesday unanimously elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu proposed the name of the Congress MLA from Renuka constituency in Sirmaur district and it was seconded by deputy chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

Agriculture Minister Chandra Kumar and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur also proposed Vinay Kumar's name.

Vinay Kumar, son of Congress leader Prem Singh who has won for the third consecutive time, thanked the ruling and opposition legislators and said he will try to fulfil his responsibility well.

Chief Minister Sukhu, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur congratulated Kumar on being elected as Deputy Speaker.

Thakur said the Himachal Assembly has high traditions and the speaker and deputy speaker have an important role in maintaining this tradition. He expressed hope that the deputy speaker will give maximum opportunity to the opposition to speak in the House.

The post of Deputy Speaker was vacant from last year after the new government was formed in the state.

