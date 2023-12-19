Left Menu

Erdogan to urge Putin on Black Sea grain corridor -media

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he will speak with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin soon to urge Moscow to revive the Black Sea grain initiative, according to broadcaster Haberturk and others. "Soon, we will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and tell him 'we must operate the (Black Sea) Grain Corridor no matter what'.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 19-12-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 16:35 IST
Erdogan to urge Putin on Black Sea grain corridor -media
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he will speak with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin soon to urge Moscow to revive the Black Sea grain initiative, according to broadcaster Haberturk and others. "Soon, we will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and tell him 'we must operate the (Black Sea) Grain Corridor no matter what'. God willing, by receiving a positive response from him, we can continue on our path," Erdogan told reporters on his flight returning from Budapest.

Russia in July withdrew from the deal - brokered by Turkey and the United Nations - that allowed Ukraine to safely export grain from its Black Sea ports, saying the arrangement was not delivering grain to the poorest nations and that it still faces barriers to its own exports of grain and fertiliser. Moscow said on Sunday it had no interest in extending the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023