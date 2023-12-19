Erdogan to urge Putin on Black Sea grain corridor -media
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he will speak with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin soon to urge Moscow to revive the Black Sea grain initiative, according to broadcaster Haberturk and others. "Soon, we will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and tell him 'we must operate the (Black Sea) Grain Corridor no matter what'. God willing, by receiving a positive response from him, we can continue on our path," Erdogan told reporters on his flight returning from Budapest.
Russia in July withdrew from the deal - brokered by Turkey and the United Nations - that allowed Ukraine to safely export grain from its Black Sea ports, saying the arrangement was not delivering grain to the poorest nations and that it still faces barriers to its own exports of grain and fertiliser. Moscow said on Sunday it had no interest in extending the deal.
