What would caste census achieve, asks RSS leader

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Shridhar Gadge on Tuesday said there should no caste-based census and sought to know what will be achieved by it.

Such an exercise may benefit some people politically as it will provide data about the population of a certain caste, but it is not good socially and in terms of national unity, Gadge, the Vidarbha Sah-Sanghchalak, told reporters.

Notably, the Congress is in favour of a countrywide caste census.

Ministers and legislators from the ruling BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Maharashtra visited the memorial of RSS founder K B Hedgewar and its second 'sarsanghchalak' (supremo) M S Golwalkar in Reshimbaug here on Tuesday.

Speaking to a news channel on the occasion, Gadge said, ''We feel that there should no caste-based census, because there is no reason to do it. What will we achieve by doing a caste-based census? It is wrong.'' ''We have clear a stand that there should be no inequality, enmity or quarrel,'' he said.

To a query, Gadge said the caste-based census has no relation with reservation.

''Reservation is a different thing, and you can eradicate caste system. I will be of the caste in which I am born and it (caste) will be mentioned when it comes under reservation,'' he said.

However, reservation and caste system are different issues, he said, adding that reservation was introduced for social uplift.

Hence, reservation will continue till there is complete social progress, because not all communities have progressed yet, he said.

''The RSS has a clear stand and a resolution was also passed in the Pratinidhi Sabha that until the last person of society has progressed, reservation will continue. It is a social system, but it has no relation with caste-based census...because there won't be any obstacle in reservation if caste is not counted,'' Gadge said.

A person mentions it (caste) in a form, but why is there need for a survey, he said.

Earlier, an RSS parichay (introduction to the RSS) programme for the Mahayuti (Maharashtra's ruling alliance) leaders was organised on the Hedgewar Smruti Mandir campus.

Addressing the gathering, Gadge spoke about 'Panch Parivartanache', wherein he opined that there should not be caste-based inequality.

He also spoke about strengthening the family system in the country, ecological balance and making the country self-reliant.

Meanwhile, reacting to the RSS leader's statements outside the legislature complex here, Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan said it was a ''political stand''.

''A caste-based census will give a clear picture of the numbers of every community and help distribute social welfare benefits. It will also clear the picture on the reservation situation,'' he said.

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi said a caste census will enable the distribution of welfare benefits as per a community's population. Another Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said there should be a discussion on the caste census demand, as such a survey will help in the framing of proper policies. ''If we identify those who are economically and socially backward, development funds would reach them properly,'' he added.

