Putin says U.S. is exploiting Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday accused the United States of exploiting Europe for its own interests and said Russia planned no war on Europe.

Putin also told senior defence officials that Russia would proceed from its own interests when dealing with Ukraine, regardless of Kyiv's attempts to make any agreements.

He said Ukrainian membership of NATO "is not acceptable for Russia in 10 years, and not in 20".

