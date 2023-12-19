Left Menu

Govt wants to execute its agenda without debate: Prithviraj Chavan

Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said the suspension of Opposition MPs was an unprecedented event, and alleged that the Union government wanted to carry out its agenda without any discussion.As many as 49 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended from the House for disrupting the proceedings on Tuesday, a day after 78 opposition members were suspended.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-12-2023 17:29 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 17:29 IST
Govt wants to execute its agenda without debate: Prithviraj Chavan
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said the suspension of Opposition MPs was an unprecedented event, and alleged that the Union government wanted to carry out its agenda without any discussion.

As many as 49 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended from the House for disrupting the proceedings on Tuesday, a day after 78 opposition members were suspended. Speaking to reporters at the Maharashtra legislature complex here, Chavan said it was very shameful that democracy was being destroyed in this way. ''Never in our history members of parliament were suspended in such big numbers. It is obvious that the government wants to run its agenda without any discussion and debate. They are paving the way so that there is no protest. The country is moving towards dictatorship,'' he said.

Political parties alone would not be able to stop this unless the people also joined in the fight, Chavan added.

Another Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan said Indian democracy was in danger as suspensions on this scale had never happened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023