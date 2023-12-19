"BJP wants opposition-free Parliament": TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on suspension of members

Reacting to the suspension of Parliamentarians of opposition parties from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday said that BJP wants an opposition-free Parliament adding that it is a very dangerous signal to parliamentary democratic process. Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Lok Sabha MP from Kolkata Uttar constituency said that the BJP is trying to introduce a "one-party rule system".

Speaking to ANI, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said," I have seen various Prime Ministers and many Lok Sabhas but this kind of act has never happened. Earlier, I also said the voice of opposition is going to be dead. It seems like the BJP wants an opposition-free Parliament." Stating that Parliament is about debates and discussion, TMC MP said," BJP wants to run away from discussion. It is a very dangerous signal to the parliamentary democratic process. This is improper. A country with such a large population will not tolerate such evil ideas."

49 opposition MPs, including Farooq Abdullah, Supriya Sule, Dimple Yadav and Shashi Tharoor, were suspended from Lok Sabha on Tuesday for the remainder of the Winter Session, a day after 33 MPs were suspended from the House for "misconduct." Opposition members are demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over the recent security breach in Parliament.

Voicing concerns over unprecedented scenes of protests and mass suspensions in Parliament over the security breach incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the events of December 13, which should have been unequivocally condemned across the aisle, were being given a 'political spin' by the combined Opposition, party sources said. Addressing the BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting in the national capital on Tuesday, the BJP, according to party sources, said the ongoing protests both inside and outside the Parliament were the Opposition's way of venting out its frustrations after being routed in three of the five states that went to polls last month.

"Whatever happened in Parliament recently, those who believe in democracy will not accept such an act. This act should have been condemned. However, unfortunately, what I have been witnessing is that the Opposition is letting out its frustration of losing in the election and giving a political spin to the entire act," PM Modi said at the last BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting of this year. During his address to party MPs, PM Modi said the act of the Opposition of giving 'muted and indirect support' to the Parliament security breach is worrisome.

With 49 Lok Sabha MPs suspended, the total number of opposition parliamentarians suspended from the two Houses has gone up to 141. The winter session will conclude on December 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)