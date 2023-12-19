Parliament can't be run like 'BJP Chintan Baithak', Owaisi demands revocation of MPs’ suspension

Left Menu

Alleging that the Parliament cannot be run like a BJP Chintan Baithak, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday demanded that the suspension of 141 MPs be revoked. In a post on X, Owaisi questioned what is left of democracy if opposition MPs are suspended or expelled at the drop of a hat.141 opposition MPs have been suspended from Parliament.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-12-2023 17:42 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 17:42 IST
''141 opposition MPs have been suspended from Parliament. What is left of democracy if opposition MPs are suspended or expelled at the drop of a hat? BJP has a brute majority in Parliament, why is it still so intolerant of opposition voices? Parliament cannot be conducted like a BJP chintan baithak. The suspensions must be revoked,'' he said in the post. A total of 141 members of Parliament have been suspended from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for waving placards and raising slogans in the House. As many as 49 Lok Sabha members were suspended on Tuesday for disrupting House proceedings. INDIA bloc MPs have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament on December 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

