International bodies giving thumbs up to "Modi ki guarantee": BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla

After the International Monetary Fund (IMF) came up with a ringing endorsement of India's growth story, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla said that after endorsement from people in the recently concluded agency polls, international bodies are now giving a thumbs-up to "Modi ki guarantee." "It is not just the people of India who endorsed the politics of Modi, his guarantee and his mission and vision and rejected all those who come together only for commission and corruption. After the people of India have given us this endorsement, even international agencies, international bodies and world-acclaimed economists are now giving a thumbs-up and endorsement to Modi ki guarantee," Poonawalla said at a press conference on Tuesday in a dig at the opposition.

On the recent IMF report, Poonawala said, "It underscores India's status as one of the fastest-growing major economies in 2023, buoyed by the macroeconomic strategies undertaken by our very capable Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi." The BJP leader said that compared to the time when the Indian economy was thought to be in a poor state, the IMF now finds India to be a "standout star performer".

"The IMF lauds India as a standout star performer, estimating that it will contribute 16 per cent to global growth. There was a time when the world used to see us as an economy that would drag down global growth and today the report says that the Indian economy is the one; Modi's guarantees are the ones that will lift the world's economy from a state of uncertainty," Poonawala said. The BJP leader said that "Modi ki guarantee" is a "clear-cut mission and vision," which stands for developed India, good governance and time-bound delivery by the government.

"In the recently held five-state elections, we have seen how the people of these states have once again given their thumping endorsement to 'Modi ki guarantee'. This 'Modi ki guarantee' means a guarantee for a developed India, good governance, and time-bound delivery by the government. It means delivery on social justice and public welfare, it means ease of living or ease of doing business or infrastructure. 'Modi ki Guarantee' has a clear-cut mission and vision for the people of the country to take the nation forward," Poonawala said. "It means how to take the economy from the 10th position to the 5th and then to the 3rd. It means how to lift 3.5 crore people out of poverty, how to construct houses for 3.5 crore poor, how to give tap water connection to 12 crore people and how to give them gas cylinders under Ujjwala Yojana. A clear-cut mission and vision underlines 'Modi ki guarantee'," he added.

Hitting out at the opposition parties who have huddled up in Delhi to strategize on the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP leader said that though these leaders are holding hands and coming together, their hearts are not in the same place. "On one hand, there is the 'mission and vision' in 'Modi ki guarantee' and on the other hand we see pictures where people who have always fought each other are today holding hands and bringing their parties together but their hearts are not coming together," Poonawala said.

"On one side, there is mission and vision of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi while on the other side, there is a guarantee of commission, a guarantee of corruption, a guarantee of division, a guarantee of family-run dynasty profession, a guarantee of 'apna apna ambition' and a guarantee of disruption even in Parliament," he said, taking a swipe at the opposition. Speaking on the BJP's recent wins in the Hindi heartland states in the recently concluded assembly elections, Poonawala said, "Elections were held between these two opposing ideologies in the five states recently. The way people voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party's mission and vision government in Madhya Pradesh even after 18 years and deleted the parties that stand for division, commission, corruption, ambition, and disruption is commendable. Though these parties come together, they also fight against each other and slander one another in different places."

The Executive Board of the IMF after concluding the Article IV consultation with New Delhi, commended the nation's robust economic growth, resilient financial sector, and notable progress in formalisation and digital infrastructure. According to the IMF, India's economy has exhibited robust growth over the past year, surpassing pre-pandemic employment levels and showcasing resilience in the informal sector. The financial sector experienced its strongest performance in years, demonstrating resilience in the face of global financial stress, it said. (ANI)

