UK government offers extra funds to Northern Ireland to break deadlock

The British government on Tuesday offered Northern Ireland political parties additional budget funding if an agreement is reached to re-establish the region's power-sharing government.

Northern Ireland has been without a government for almost two years after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) walked out in protest over Britain's attempts to settle post-Brexit trade rules for the region, which shares a land border with EU member Ireland.

