UK government offers extra funds to Northern Ireland to break deadlock
Reuters | Belfast | Updated: 19-12-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 17:53 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British government on Tuesday offered Northern Ireland political parties additional budget funding if an agreement is reached to re-establish the region's power-sharing government.
Northern Ireland has been without a government for almost two years after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) walked out in protest over Britain's attempts to settle post-Brexit trade rules for the region, which shares a land border with EU member Ireland.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ireland
- British
- Northern Ireland
- Britain
- Democratic Unionist Party
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'All of Us Strangers' dominates British Independent Film Awards
UK police renew appeal over hate crime attack against British Sikh
British high commissioner calls on Assam CM
British research ship crosses paths with world's largest iceberg as it drifts out of Antarctica
A British financier sought for huge tax fraud is extradited to Denmark from UAE