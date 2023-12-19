Left Menu

UK government offers extra funds to Northern Ireland to break deadlock

The British government on Tuesday offered Northern Ireland political parties additional budget funding if an agreement is reached to re-establish the region's power-sharing government. Northern Ireland has been without a government for almost two years after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) walked out in protest over Britain's attempts to settle post-Brexit trade rules for the region, which shares a land border with EU member Ireland.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-12-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 17:57 IST
UK government offers extra funds to Northern Ireland to break deadlock
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government on Tuesday offered Northern Ireland political parties additional budget funding if an agreement is reached to re-establish the region's power-sharing government.

Northern Ireland has been without a government for almost two years after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) walked out in protest over Britain's attempts to settle post-Brexit trade rules for the region, which shares a land border with EU member Ireland. There have been two strands to talks on restoring the government - one between the DUP and the British government over post-Brexit trade rules, and another between the government and Northern Ireland's political parties, including the DUP, on a budget increase.

Neither will be agreed before Christmas, Britain's Northern Ireland Minister Chris Heaton-Harris told journalists. He said the government is offering in excess of 3 billion pounds ($3.8 billion) over five years, up from an earlier offer of 2.5 billion pounds. There is no deadline on the offer, he added.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson told journalists that progress had been made on addressing substantive issues and that his party was continuing to fight for the best deal. ($1 = 0.7863 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023