Left Menu

Cong to celebrate foundation day at every booth in Himachal: Pratibha Singh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-12-2023 18:09 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 18:09 IST
Cong to celebrate foundation day at every booth in Himachal: Pratibha Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh on Tuesday said the party will be celebrating its 139th foundation day on December 28 at every booth in the state.

She said that a programme would be organised at every booth in which the party's flag will be hoisted and the party's ideology will be propagated as instructed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

A notification regarding this has also been issued by Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) general secretary Rajneesh Kimta in which he has directed all the district and block presidents to organise this event and send the report to the party's state office.

The party was founded on December 28, 1885, by Allan Octavian Hume in Bombay (Mumbai) in the presence of 72 delegates from all over the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023