Left Menu

Congress Parliamentary Party meeting to be held tomorrow morning

The Congress Parliamentary Party meeting is to be held tomorrow morning in Parliament in the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 18:15 IST
Congress Parliamentary Party meeting to be held tomorrow morning
Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (File Photo/Twitter: Congress). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Parliamentary Party meeting to be held tomorrow morning in Parliament in the national capital. The meeting will be chaired by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi at 9:30 am.

This comes amid the political tensions escalating between the Opposition and the BJP-led central government over the demand of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement over the Parliament security breach. An unprecedented number of MPs, a total of 141, were suspended from Parliament.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal brought the motion to suspend the members. Forty-nine opposition MPs, including Farooq Abdullah, Supriya Sule, Dimple Yadav and Shashi Tharoor, were suspended from Lok Sabha on Tuesday for the remainder of the winter session, a day after 33 MPs were suspended from the House for "misconduct."

A total of 78 MPs -- 33 from Lok Sabha and 45 from Rajya Sabha -- were suspended for the remainder of the winter session on Monday, following a ruckus over the demand by the opposition parties for a statement from Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach incident. With 49 Lok Sabha MPs suspended, the total number of opposition parliamentarians suspended from the two Houses has gone up to 141. The winter session will conclude on December 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023