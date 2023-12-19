US Domestic News Roundup: Julian Assange's 'final' appeal against U.S. extradition to be held in February; Trump's million-dollar expert 'lost all credibility,' judge in civil fraud trial says and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Julian Assange's 'final' appeal against U.S. extradition to be held in February

WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange's possible final legal challenge to stop his extradition from Britain to the United States where he is wanted on criminal charges will be held at London's High Court in February, his supporters said on Tuesday.

Assange, 52, is wanted by U.S. authorities on 18 counts, including one under a spying act, relating to WikiLeaks' release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which Washington said had put lives in danger.

Trump's million-dollar expert 'lost all credibility,' judge in civil fraud trial says

An expert witness paid nearly $1 million by Donald Trump to testify at his New York civil fraud trial "lost all credibility" by "doggedly" justifying the former U.S. president's business records, the judge overseeing the case said on Monday. Eli Bartov, a New York University accounting professor, testified on Dec. 7 that he did not see any evidence of fraud in Trump's family real estate company's financial statements, which New York state's attorney general alleges overstated property values in order to win favorable loan and insurance terms.

Trump would install loyalists to reshape U.S. foreign policy. Diplomats gird for "doomsday"

Donald Trump in a second term would likely install loyalists in key positions in the Pentagon, State Department and CIA whose primary allegiance would be to him, allowing him more freedom than in his first presidency to enact isolationist policies and whims, nearly 20 current and former aides and diplomats said. The result would enable Trump to make sweeping changes to the U.S. stance on issues ranging from the Ukraine war to trade with China, as well as to the federal institutions that implement - and sometimes constrain - foreign policy, the aides and diplomats said.

Trump's campaign expects to clinch 2024 nomination by mid-March -senior official

Former President Donald Trump's campaign team projects he could formally clinch the Republican presidential nomination by March 19, given his lead in polls in the early voting states, a senior campaign official said on Monday. The team believes Trump is on track to win 1,478 delegates by then, based on a mix of public and internal polls, said the official, who requested anonymity to discuss the campaign.

New US refugee program lets Americans choose who to sponsor

A new Biden administration refugee program to be launched on Tuesday will let U.S. sponsors nominate specific people they want to bring to the United States in an effort that could help families reunite and involve more everyday Americans in resettlement efforts. The program, under an initiative known as the Welcome Corps, will allow groups of five or more U.S. citizens or permanent residents to nominate a person or family to sponsor if they meet certain criteria and pass background checks, officials told Reuters. Relatives of refugees, religious groups, LGBT organizations and veterans are among those expected to participate.

Explainer-Iowa Caucus 2024: How does it work and why is it important?

In January, Republicans in Iowa will be the first to cast their votes in support of a presidential candidate in the 2024 election when they attend public gatherings known as caucuses. Former President Donald Trump is heavily favored to win the caucuses, but there have been last-minute surprises in the past.

US Vice President Harris to ratchet up fight for abortion access as 2024 looms

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will kick off a nationwide tour in January focused on abortion rights as Democrats look to seize on an issue that has proven to be a winner at the ballot box. Billed as the "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" tour, it will include events across the country featuring Americans impacted by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe V. Wade ruling last year and eliminate a nationwide right to abortion.

US finds no evidence of foreign interference in 2022 midterm elections

A U.S. government report on Monday found that hackers linked to Russia and China targeted some election systems during the 2022 midterms, but found no evidence that foreign governments compromised the vote. The U.S. Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security issued a public report concluding that no foreign government or agent undermined the security or integrity of election systems.

US judge halts removal of Confederate Memorial at Arlington Cemetery

A federal judge on Monday ordered a halt to the removal of a Confederate monument at Arlington National Cemetery shortly after U.S. Army crews began work to dismantle the tall bronze statue as required by Congress under a Jan. 1 deadline. A spokesperson for the cemetery, managed by the U.S. Defense Department, said the Army was complying with the restraining order and had ceased removal work begun in the morning atop the statue, known as the Confederate Memorial.

Texas to arrest migrants crossing border illegally under new state law

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday signed a law allowing state law enforcement to arrest people suspected of crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, giving local officers powers long delegated to the U.S. government in a move likely to trigger legal challenges. The law, known as SB 4, will take effect in March and create a new state crime for illegal entry or re-entry into Texas, with penalties ranging from 180 days in jail to 20 years in prison. Texas magistrate judges will be required to order migrants to return to Mexico, with up to 20-year sentences for those who refuse to comply.

