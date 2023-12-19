Left Menu

INDIA parties to focus on seat sharing, no decision on PM face

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 18:53 IST
INDIA parties to focus on seat sharing, no decision on PM face
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that INDIA bloc parties will focus on seat-sharing talks at the state level and hold public meetings across the country, stressing that any decision on the prime ministerial candidate will be taken after the elections.

Sources said INDIA bloc parties have decided to finalise seat sharing by the second week of January.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of top leaders of the INDIA bloc here, Kharge said, ''All INDIA parties unanimously decided how to take the alliance forward. At least 8-10 meetings will be done together across the country.'' ''If alliance members don't come on the same stage people will not come to know of the alliance. Everyone agreed to it,'' he said.

The Congress president said seat-sharing talks will be held at the state level, and if any issues arise, INDIA bloc leadership will address them.

''Whether Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Bihar, UP, Delhi or Punjab, the issues on seat sharing will be resolved,'' he said.

Asked about the prime ministerial face of the alliance, he said, ''We have to win first, and think what to do to win. What is the point in discussing PM before having MPs. We will try to get a majority together''.

At the meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal proposed Kharge's name as the prime ministerial candidate of opposition bloc INDIA, MDMK chief Vaiko said.

Sources, however, said there was no final decision on the issue.

Kharge also said INDIA parties passed a resolution condemning the suspension of opposition MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and will hold a protest on it on December 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

